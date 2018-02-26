Video: Kyle Walker aims dig at old club Tottenham after winning League Cup

Kyle Walker spoke after Man City’s win over Arsenal in the Carabao Cup final

Former Tottenham star had perceived pop at old club after winning trophy

Decision to move looks a good one with City also chasing more silverware

READ MORE: Spurs joined by European giants Bayern Munich in race for £50M starlet

Man City defender Kyle Walker has seemingly aimed a dig at former club Tottenham after winning his first trophy with Pep Guardiola’s side.

The Premier League leaders saw off Arsenal at Wembley on Sunday in a 3-0 win, securing the Spaniard’s first trophy since taking charge at the Etihad with the league title and Champions League potentially still to come.

Walker joined City from Tottenham last summer, and given the last time Spurs won a trophy was in 2008, it would have been frustrating for all concerned to make the progress they have under Mauricio Pochettino but ultimately come up empty-handed.

That is no longer the case for Walker, as although it may well have been an innocent comment about his personal situation, it has been perceived as a swipe at Tottenham, especially the part where he adds: “It’s no good having a career and not winning anything”.

In his defence, he joined Man City to win silverware and that’s what they’ve gone and done so it looks like a sensible decision.

With bigger prizes still on offer while Tottenham continue to battle for a top-four finish in the Premier League and remain in the hunt for the FA Cup and Champions League, it looks likely that Walker will continue to feel the immediate benefits of swapping north London for Manchester.

Some fans leaving comments on the video seem to agree with us too, as seen below…

“It’s no good having a career and not winning anything, so to get the first one is fantastic.” @kylewalker2‘s medal count is up and running with @ManCity! ?#CarabaoCupFinal pic.twitter.com/bwh4co7tmA — Carabao Cup (@Carabao_Cup) February 25, 2018

Walker just roasted Tottenham. — #WENGEROUT (@KristiansWi) February 25, 2018

Big Punch to Spurs ?? — Joéy? (@KwabenaJoey007) February 25, 2018