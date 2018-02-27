AC Milan transfer news: Bundesliga starlet on radar, stalwart and misfit linked with exits

AC Milan are currently enjoying a revival under Gennaro Gattuso, but it remains to be seen whether or not more changes will be made to the squad this summer.

The Rossoneri are unbeaten in their last 12 games in all competitions, as they continue to try and claw their way back into contention for a Champions League qualification spot.

SEE MORE: ‘Bye bye Champions League’ – Arsenal fans react to Europa League draw, face AC Milan

They also hold hope of a place in the Coppa Italia final, while they will face Arsenal in the Europa League last 16 next week as they now show positive signs after investing in 11 new players last summer.

A lot will arguably depend on how the players perform between now and the end of the season, but that hasn’t stopped speculation surfacing over possible comings and goings at the San Siro.

As reported by MilanNews.it, Schalke midfielder Max Meyer has rejected an offer of a new contract from the club and is expected to leave on a free transfer this summer.

It could be difficult for Milan to reach an agreement though, as Liverpool, Arsenal and Barcelona are all specifically mentioned as interested parties and so competition could be fierce for his signature at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, there is also talk of exits as Calciomercato report that Ignazio Abate could bid an emotional farewell to the club this summer.

The Milan stalwart has been with the club since 1999 having come through the youth ranks, and he’s gone on to make 278 appearances since, winning a Serie A title with the club in 2011.

In turn, it will be a disappointment for many to see him leave, but with youngster Davide Calabria emerging as a long-term replacement coupled with the imminent return of summer signing Andrea Conti from a long-term injury, Abate will likely find himself falling down the pecking order in the coming weeks anyway.

He’s not the only player to be linked with an exit though, as Calciomercato add that Nikola Kalinic is attracting interest from Eintracht Frankfurt.

However, it’s added that he isn’t keen on the move and so has rebuffed that interest thus far. Having scored just four goals in 26 games though, it’s questionable as to whether Milan will stick with him beyond this season.

Patrick Cutrone has made an impressive impact to emerge as Gattuso’s top option up front, while Andre Silva has struggled in his first season in Italy. In turn, it remains to be seen whether or not Kalinic is forced to consider his options away from Milan this summer.