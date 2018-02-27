Antonio Conte emerges as top choice for interested chief amid ongoing Chelsea exit talk

Costacurta says Conte is his top option for the Italy job

Italian tactician still has a Chelsea contract, but problems exist at Stamford Bridge

Remains to be seen whether or not former Azzurri boss is back on market this summer

FIGC vice-commissioner Alessandro Costacurta has revealed that Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is his preferred choice for the Italy job.

The Azzurri were left bitterly disappointed after losing their World Cup playoff with Sweden last year, which means that they will be absent from the big tournament in Russia this summer.

In turn, it’s quite the fall having impressed at Euro 2016, reaching the quarter-finals before losing to Germany on penalties.

The man in charge back then was Conte, but he opted to leave in 2016 to take the Chelsea job and it proved to be a successful decision as he won the Premier League title in his first campaign in charge at Stamford Bridge.

However, things have been much more difficult this season, and as noted by The Express, there has been a reported uneasy relationship between the Italian tactician and the Chelsea hierarchy.

To add fuel to the fire over a potential Chelsea exit, Costacurta has now publicly revealed that he sees the former Juventus boss as the ideal candidate to help Italy rebuild and compete on the big stage again.

“I haven’t chosen yet but I think Conte is the one who could do the best. I’ll definitely talk with him in a couple of months,” he is quoted as saying by La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Italy are currently without a manager after Gian Piero Ventura was sacked following their inability to qualify for the World Cup, with Luigi Di Biagio taking temporary charge after securing a promotion from the U21s job.

However, they’ll need a long-term appointment sooner rather than later, as although they’ll likely continue as they are for upcoming friendlies against Argentina and England, with Euro 2020 qualification to consider, they’ll want the ideal man in the hot-seat ready for the qualifying campaign.