Arsenal hero raises concerns over Jack Wilshere amid AFC struggles

Parlour asks important question over Wilshere’s future at Arsenal

Uses Oxlade-Chamberlain as an interesting example in comparison

Remains to be seen if the England international stays at the Emirates

READ MORE: Forget Thierry Henry: Ray Parlour urges Arsenal to gamble on hiring this club legend to replace Arsene Wenger

Former Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour has fears over Jack Wilshere, suggesting that the midfield ace may have to leave to get the best out of himself.

The Gunners are enduring another difficult season this year. Having lost in the League Cup final to Manchester City on Sunday, they’ll now target the Europa League in order to secure a seat at Europe’s top table next season.

Further, they currently sit 10 points adrift of the top four, and ultimately it looks as though they may well be regressing further under Arsene Wenger based on results this season and their position in the standings.

Having spent 15 years at Arsenal, coming through the youth ranks to play 466 times for the senior side, Parlour evidently holds the club close to his heart and is keeping a close eye on matters.

Using Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain as a comparison, he has questioned whether Wilshere may have to follow a similar path to further his career, get the best out of himself and win trophies.

“The big question is, is Jack playing around players who are on his level at Arsenal?,” he asked on talkSPORT, as quoted by The Express.

“Now Oxlade-Chamberlain is playing in that Liverpool team he’s probably thinking, ‘I’m playing with top class players here’. I just think questions will be asked if Oxlade-Chamberlain improves that much and maybe pushes himself into the England squad under Jurgen Klopp.”

That decision has seemingly worked out well for Oxlade-Chamberlain now, as after initial struggles in breaking into the line-up, the 24-year-old has gone on to make 32 appearances for the Reds in all competitions so far this season and is playing an important role in their bid to seal a top-four finish.

Further, they’re building towards being a squad capable of winning things, whereas Arsenal are essentially on the outside looking in at this moment in time.

It’s a fair comment from Parlour, but it will be painful for Wilshere and Arsenal fans if they part ways as he has also come through the youth ranks to emerge as a fans favourite. More importantly, he has yet to sign a new contract with his current deal expiring at the end of this season and so that will be a more immediate concern.