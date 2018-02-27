Arsenal put together four-man manager shortlist as Arsene Wenger’s position under greater threat than ever

Arsenal have four names in mind as they consider Arsene Wenger’s future

The Gunners plan to review the Frenchman’s position at the end of the season

Former Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers is among the names in the frame

MORE: Arsenal MUST show more ambition with replacing Wenger: 5 big names to target instead of drab four-man shortlist containing Brendan Rodgers

Arsenal have four big names in mind to replace struggling manager Arsene Wenger in the summer as talks are planned over the Frenchman’s future.

The Gunners have had another hugely disappointing season under Wenger, whose 22 years at the club may now be coming to an end after running out of chances to put things right.

Arsenal’s season hit a new low last week with a weak performance as they lost 3-0 to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final, while a top four spot also looks out of sight for the moment.

It seems clear change is needed at Arsenal, and the Daily Mirror claim Wenger’s position is under greater threat than ever as the club put together a four-man shortlist to replace him next season.

Here’s the list in full:

Brendan Rodgers (Celtic)

Having impressed at both Liverpool and Celtic, the Mirror claim Brendan Rodgers could be a surprise name on Arsenal’s radar.

With a dedication to entertaining and attack-minded football, this could be a wise appointment to ensure a smooth transition from Wenger to a new manager, but some fans will question appointing someone without a proven track record of winning silverware at the highest level.