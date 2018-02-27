Arsenal legend blames Arsene Wenger for lack of preparation in Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester City

Arsenal legend Sol Campbell has laid into his old club

Arsenal legend Sol Campbell has discussed the problems at his old club after watching them comfortably outplayed and beaten by Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final.

Arsenal were never at the races as goals from Sergio Aguero, Vincent Kompany and David Silva delivered the trophy to Pep Guardiola’s side at Wembley on Sunday, and Campbell was not impressed.

The former Gunner has explained where he felt it went wrong for the north London giants, and seemed to suggest Wenger’s lack of preparation in certain areas will have made it harder for the players.

Campbell says Wenger and his staff must question the state of the team going into the game, even seemed to suggest the glaring error by Shkodran Mustafi for the opening goal by Aguero was down to poor coaching.

‘When I look at Arsene Wenger’s team during the League Cup final, simple things let them down,’ Campbell told Paddy Power, as quoted by the Daily Mirror.

‘Arsenal didn’t turn up in any capacity, and elementary mistakes cost them.

‘You saw it especially with the first goal – Shkodran Mustafi had no awareness about him.

‘You really need someone to pick up details like that and demand more of the team. That needed to be picked up on at the start of the season, the minute it was seen creeping in by a coach.’

Many Arsenal fans will share the view that the team has long seemed to be going backwards under Wenger, who is surely running out of time to turn things around at the Emirates Stadium.

