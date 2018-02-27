Bid made: Arsenal and Tottenham face fight to seal £50million transfer

Borussia Dortmund have launched a bid for the transfer of Malcom

Arsenal and Tottenham have also been linked with the Bordeaux star

Malcom looks likely to move if a club pays £50million for him this summer

Borussia Dortmund have reportedly launched an official bid to seal the transfer of Bordeaux forward Malcom, who has also been linked with Premier League clubs in recent times.

The Guardian claimed Arsenal were in for him during the January transfer window, with the Gunners instead moving for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan in attack.

Still, further additions look necessary for the north London giants, with Malcom showing himself to be one of the finest young players in Europe in recent times.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder has impressed with eight goals and six assists in all competitions this term, and it seems clear big clubs believe he could slot in nicely into their star-studded squads.

Arsenal aren’t the only ones in need of investment up front, however, with Dortmund still to replace their departing stars, as Aubameyang and Ousmane Dembele have both left in the last two transfer windows.

This has seen the Bundesliga giants launch a bid, though Bayern Munich and Tottenham are also interested and it would take around £50million to persuade Bordeaux to sell Malcom, according to the Sun.

This certainly doesn’t make things easier for Arsenal, who could have done with getting the Malcom deal over the line in January as their job now just looks like getting more and more complicated.