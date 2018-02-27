Barcelona suffer major transfer scare, €100m target could snub them for Real Madrid

Barcelona are reportedly running the risk of missing out on a top summer target due to their transfer tactics, according to reports in Spain.

The Catalan giants have spent heavily in the last two windows, signing Ousmane Dembele last summer for a fee that could total £135.5m, as per BBC Sport, while a further £146m was spent to prise Philippe Coutinho away from Liverpool last month, as noted by Sky Sports.

In turn, Ernesto Valverde has already seen big additions arrive, and it’s worked well as they continue to lead the way in the league, while they still have strong hopes of winning both the Copa del Rey and Champions League.

Reports suggest that the big spending could be followed up with another marquee addition this summer too, with Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann heavily linked with a switch to the Nou Camp.

However, according to Diario Gol, as re-reported by The Express, the Frenchman could snub Barcelona due to their questionable transfer tactics aimed at unsettling his current situation at Atleti, while it’s added that there is a rival offer from Real Madrid to consider too which could spell trouble.

It’s worth noting that Diario Gol also reiterate that his €100m release clause will be applicable this summer, and so it’s a high stakes transfer battle to land the Frenchman.

As per The Guardian, Barcelona have already been reported to FIFA by their La Liga rivals over their pursuit of Griezmann, and so the last thing that they’ll want is to land themselves in more hot water, whether with the player himself or otherwise.

In turn, they’ll have to walk a thin line now to avoid blowing their own chances of signing a quality player, with the 26-year-old bagging 99 goals in 192 games for Diego Simeone’s side since joining in 2014, while he’s got 19 goals in 49 caps for France to prove he has been delivering for club and country for some time.

Time will tell if he chooses to join Barcelona, but there is also the separate question as to where he would fit into the team.

Valverde already has Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi and Dembele amongst others in the attacking positions, with Coutinho and Andres Iniesta playing in advanced midfield roles. Griezmann would undoubtedly make them stronger, but it would surely be quite the challenge to rotate and find the right balance.