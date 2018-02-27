Chelsea demanding world-record transfer fee for Real Madrid transfer target

Chelsea would want over £200million for star player Eden Hazard

Real Madrid are interested in the Belgium international

Chelsea want to tie Hazard down to a new big-money contract

READ MORE: Euro giants’ chief rates his club’s chances of signing Chelsea star

Chelsea are reportedly set to demand over £200million for the transfer of Eden Hazard as Real Madrid show an interest in signing the Blues forward.

Neymar joined PSG last summer for £200m in what BBC Sport described as a world-record transfer fee, so it could be that Hazard would move for even more than that and set a new record.

This valuation is being reported by the Daily Mail, who also claim Chelsea are eager to tie Hazard down to a new contract on wages of around £300,000 a week.

The report adds that Thibaut Courtois is also a top target for the Spanish giants, but the Blues won’t want to lose two such important players.

Hazard would be a real Galactico purchase for Los Blancos, fitting in well alongside other big names like Cristiano Ronaldo in Zinedine Zidane’s attack.

For that reason, it’s little surprise to see that Chelsea would demand huge money for the 27-year-old, who has been one of the star performers in the Premier League in recent seasons.

Hazard’s fine form has helped Chelsea to two Premier League titles during his time at Stamford Bridge, and he also won the 2014/15 PFA Player of the Year award.

Real could do with a big name like him up front after this season’s disappointments in La Liga, with players like Ronaldo looking arguably past their peak.