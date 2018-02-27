Manchester City in talks to hijack major Real Madrid transfer deal

Manchester City are working on the transfer of Harry Kane

Pep Guardiola has made an offer to the Tottenham striker

Real Madrid have also been linked with Kane recently

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has reportedly made an offer to Tottenham striker Harry Kane in a bid to lure him away from a potential transfer to Real Madrid.

The England international has shown himself to be one of the top centre-forwards in the game at the moment as he enjoys another hugely prolific season in front of goal.

Kane has already scored 35 goals in just 36 games for Spurs in all competitions this season, matching his final tally for last year, which was also the highest of his career.

It’s easy to see why clubs like City and Madrid would be interested in adding that kind of talent to their ranks, with Diario Gol claiming Guardiola has tried to persuade Kane that his future lies at the Etihad Stadium.

The 24-year-old has established himself well at Tottenham and clearly feels at home in the Premier League, and Guardiola feels he could shine in a similar set-up at City, in contrast to a more chaotic squad at the Bernabeu.

Zinedine Zidane’s side have struggled this term and the manager’s future will surely be under threat if his club go out of the Champions League to Paris Saint-Germain, meaning even more potential change in the Spanish capital.

Diario Gol claim Guardiola is using this as a way of persuading Kane to choose City instead, but it remains to be seen if this can be successful.