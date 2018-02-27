Agent drops BIG hint Premier League star wants Manchester United transfer

Manchester United transfer boost from Christian Eriksen’s agent

The Tottenham star admits interest from the Red Devils is flattering

Eriksen has also been linked with Real Madrid and Barcelona

READ MORE: Man Utd fan Usain Bolt announces he’s set to fulfil dream of playing at Old Trafford

The agent of Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen has dropped a big hint his client could be keen on a transfer to Manchester United after responding to recent speculation.

The Denmark international has been in superb form in the Premier League and Champions League of late, and could be ideal for United’s current needs in the attacking midfield department.

It remains to be seen if Spurs will agree to sell Eriksen any time soon, but his agent has given a promising response to rumours involving the player with United, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

‘When clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United are mentioned, it’s always a compliment,’ his agent Martin Schoots said.

‘Since Christian was 14-years-old, big clubs have shown interest.

‘The first were Chelsea, AC Milan and Barcelona, since then there has been no transfer window without any offer or interest.’

Tottenham are clearly fighting away the offers for Eriksen right now and surely won’t be able to hold on to the world class creative player for much longer.

United have also been linked with the likes of Christian Pulisic and Marco Asensio of late, so do seem to be in the market for that kind of player.