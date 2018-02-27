Barcelona ready to pay £88million to seal transfer of Manchester United star

Barcelona reportedly eager to seal transfer of Manchester United’s Paul Pogba

Mino Raiola has also offered Pogba to Real Madrid

Barca will only spend a maximum of £88million on the France international

Barcelona are reportedly interested in the transfer of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba for a fee of around £88million, according to Spanish outlet Don Balon.

The Catalan giants could perhaps do with strengthening in midfield due to doubts over how much longer star playmaker Andres Iniesta can continue at the top level, while there could perhaps also be room to bring in upgrades on players like Ivan Rakitic and Andre Gomes.

Pogba has largely shone for United until recent weeks when he’s been in and out of the team under Jose Mourinho, leading to talk of a spat between the pair.

The Daily Record recently claimed the France international is not happy with the position he’s being played in by Mourinho, though he did get a chance on the left of a 4-3-3 in the win over Chelsea at the weekend and managed to put in a better display.

Still, Pogba could perhaps fit in better at the Nou Camp, where he’d likely be allowed more freedom to play further forward and express himself on the ball more.

Mourinho is a rather conservative manager and has failed in the past to really help top talents like Pogba fulfil their potential.

Don Balon claim Pogba’s agent has already been offering him around top clubs, making contact with Real Madrid, but Barcelona are also in the running.