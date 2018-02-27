Man Utd target subject of mystery €200m bid, staggering fee touted

Man Utd target reportedly attracts whopping bid of €200m

Sky Sport Italia don’t reveal which club made the apparent big-money offer

Nevertheless, it’s another indication of how highly rated Lazio ace Milinkovic-Savic is

The hype surrounding Lazio ace Sergej Milinkovic Savic is building and with reason, with the Man Utd target now reportedly attracting big-money offers.

The 23-year-old is having a fine season to date, scoring 11 goals and providing six assists in 33 appearances. He’s played 107 games for the Serie A outfit since joining from Genk in 2015, while he made his breakthrough for his national side last year too.

In turn, as he continues improve, mature and develop his all-round game, there are plenty of reasons as to why he is rapidly being recognised as one of the top young talents in Europe.

The Metro specifically note that Man Utd are interested in him, with his agent Mateja Kezman conceding that there are eyes around Europe watching his client.

However, it could be a very expensive bit of business for the Red Devils based on this latest report from Sky Sport Italia, as they claim that a mystery €200m bid has been lodged for the Serbian international.

It’s added that it was from a ‘top European club’, but no specific names are mentioned and so it remains to be seen whether it was indeed Man Utd or a potential rival.

Either way, if true, it’s another huge indication as to how far Milinkovic-Savic has come during his stint in Italy, and it could lead to a big-money move in the summer.

While there’s so much more to his game than just goals given his physicality, aerial ability and technical quality, if he continues to score goals like this one against Sassuolo at the weekend, it’s no surprise that teams are showing more and more interest in him.

With Lazio going so well this season though and battling for a top-four finish in Serie A, they will undoubtedly have no desire to see him leave any time soon as he will only get better and play a more influential role in their pursuit of success.