Manchester United board regret Alexis Sanchez transfer, feel Jose Mourinho has opened a can of worms at Old Trafford

Manchester United board members are not happy with Jose Mourinho

They regret the costly signing of Alexis Sanchez and the effects it’s had in the dressing room

United are now under increasing financial pressure due to Sanchez’s huge wages

Astonishing reports in Spain claim Manchester United board chiefs have expressed their regret at Jose Mourinho getting the club to splash out so much for the transfer of Alexis Sanchez in January.

The Chile international has struggled to impress since joining United from Arsenal, and on top of that, El Pais claim his huge wages have led to unrest in the Old Trafford dressing room, with Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola among those looking to get their clients a pay rise as a result.

United chiefs are also said to have communicated their concerns about the club’s finances, with the Sanchez signing looking an unnecessarily expensive venture given he would have been available on a free transfer in just a few months.

However, the signing came as a result of Mourinho looking to get one over rival Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, say El Pais, which points towards a difference in priorities between the manager and board level.

This is certainly a damning statement on Sanchez if true, with the 29-year-old arriving at the club with the reputation as one of the best players in the world.

The transfer certainly generated a huge amount of excitement when it was made official, but Sanchez has just one goal for the club so far – a close-range rebound after he missed a penalty against Huddersfield Town.

El Pais’ report also speaks of Pogba’s struggles under Mourinho and generally paint a pretty bleak picture for the Red Devils, who have of course also struggled on the pitch this season by failing to keep up with rivals City in what has been a one-sided title race.