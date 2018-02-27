Video: Peterborough’s Steven Taylor sweeps snow in desperate attempt to finish match

Peterborough defender Steven Taylor was desperate to see his side’s game with Walsall finish on Tuesday night, and he went to extreme lengths to make it happen.

Heavy snowfall started to threaten an abandonment at London Road, but the officials were willing to allow the game to continue as long as they could see the white lines on the pitch.

Unfortunately for supporters and the players involved, that became increasingly difficult as the snow began to settle and created difficult playing conditions.

Enter Taylor, who came to the rescue. While Peterborough staff came on to the field to start sweeping and shovelling snow, the former Newcastle United defender decided to take matters into his own hands and joined in.

After a stoppage, the referee did allow the two sides to finish the game, and it was seemingly all worth it as far as Taylor was concerned as Posh ran out 2-1 winners.

As they continue to chase down a playoff spot in League 1, it’s no surprise that they were keen to play out the game and secure all three points rather than risk a postponement. Meanwhile, Taylor got the opportunity to show off a different set of skills on the football pitch…