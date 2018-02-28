29-goal Man United ace could miss World Cup due to player’s shortage of playing time

Player hasn’t started a league match in 2018

Mourinho has used the player in almost every match so far this season

Ace could miss out on World Cup spot with England according to reports

Man United and England ace Marcus Rashford could miss out on a World Cup squad with England following the player’s recent shortage of playing time under Jose Mourinho.

This is according to the Sun, who are re-reporting a story from the Times, which states that the Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate is worried about the time the forward is spending on the sidelines at Old Trafford.

The news outlet are also reporting that Southgate has confirmed that he will only be selecting players for the England squad should they be playing well for their clubs, so with Rashford’s shortage of game time, he may have to pluck up his ideas and get back into United’s startling line-up before the season’s over.

So far this campaign, Rashford has played a fairly big part in United’s season despite having not started in the league since December.

In total for the Red Devils, the youngster has managed to clock up a total of 38 appearances in all competitions, scoring 10 and assisting eight in that time.

During his United career so far, the 20-year-old has impressed fans and critics alike with his potential and ability, with the forward amass 29 goals and 16 assists in 109 club appearances.

Despite this, Rashford has struggled for regular game time so far in 2018, with Mourinho only giving the player substitute appearances in the Premier League since the turn of the year.

If Rashford is serious about going to Russia in the summer with England, he’ll need to start performing for Mourinho’s side in order to book his place to the World Cup.