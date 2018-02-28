Quality midfielder closer to Arsenal transfer after major development

Arsenal look closer to sealing an exciting midfielder transfer

Schalke starlet Max Meyer has rejected a new contract from the club

Arsenal have been strongly linked with Meyer in recent times

Arsenal look one step closer to sealing the transfer of Schalke midfielder Max Meyer after he rejected the offer of a new contract with the Bundesliga club.

The 22-year-old is regarded as one of the most promising young players in Europe in his position, having shone in the German top flight in recent seasons.

According to the Metro, Arsene Wenger is now likely to look into signing Meyer as his side would be free to open talks with him now as he is in the final few months of his contract with Schalke.

The report states that Meyer has opened the door to a move to Arsenal by snubbing the deal, which follows recent claims from the Daily Star that Arsenal were in talks over bringing the Germany international to the Emirates Stadium on a free.

Arsenal could certainly do with strengthening in midfield due to recent poor performances from the likes of Granit Xhaka and Aaron Ramsey in that position, while Jack Wilshere is heading towards the end of his contract with the Gunners.

Meyer could arguably be an upgrade on any of those three and would represent great value on a free transfer.

Still, clubs will surely be queuing up for a player of his quality, with Don Balon recently linking him as a target for Barcelona as well.