Champions League winner wants record-breaking Chelsea deal

Luis Enrique wants to become Chelsea’s highest-earning manager ever

The Spaniard is keen on replacing Antonio Conte at Stamford Bridge

Enrique’s demands, however, offer hope to Maurizio Sarri and Thomas Tuchel

Former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique is reportedly keen on the Chelsea job but his wage demands could prove a stumbling block in any deal.

The Spaniard earned £16.5million a year during his time at Barcelona, which is significantly more than Antonio Conte’s £9.5m a year that currently makes him the best paid manager in the Blues’ history.

According to the Telegraph, these demands give some hope to two other managers who are interested in the Chelsea job, Napoli’s Maurizio Sarri and former Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel.

Enrique, however, is arguably the more proven of the three coaches, having won a number of major honours during his time in charge at the Nou Camp, including the 2014/15 Champions League as part of a memorable treble-winning campaign.

The 47-year-old left Barca at the end of last season to take a year out, but the Telegraph claim he’s keen to take up a job in the Premier League to get his career going again.

Chelsea look in need of change after a disappointing season under Conte, who has failed to maintain the high standards he set in his first season at the club.

Still, if Enrique is keen to earn as much as he was at Barcelona, he’d be on even more money than Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola, which seems a bit of a stretch.

Chelsea, however, may need to be prepared to pay up if they are to compete with the best.