Chelsea rival Liverpool for £80million transfer after major Roman Abramovich decision

Chelsea reportedly ready to rival Liverpool for major transfer

Blues owner Roman Abramovich is keen on Roma goalkeeper Alisson

This could free up Thibaut Courtois to seal a transfer to Real Madrid

READ MORE: Chelsea must pay £132m transfer fee for want-away superstar

Chelsea are reportedly ready to rival Liverpool for the transfer of £80million-rated Roma goalkeeper Alisson as a replacement for Real Madrid target Thibaut Courtois.

Blues owner Roman Abramovich has made the decision to pursue Alisson after giving up on keeping Courtois due to struggling to get anywhere with contract talks with the Belgium international.

Courtois’ contract will be up at the end of next season and would be a huge loss, but Don Balon claim Abramovich has decided to move forward by looking for a replacement already.

Don Balon claim Roma shot-stopper Alisson is his choice, with the Brazilian really catching the eye in Serie A in recent times.

Calciomercato recently linked the 25-year-old with the likes of Liverpool, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, stating he’d likely cost £80million.

This would be a fine signing if Chelsea can pull it off against plenty of top class competition, though of course if Courtois ends up at Real they would surely not continue to chase another ‘keeper.

The Evening Standard reported earlier today that Courtois’ contract talks had been delayed, with Real Madrid lining up a summer move for the former Atletico Madrid man.