Philippe Coutinho tells Barcelona players Chelsea star is desperate to seal Nou Camp transfer

Philippe Coutinho says David Luiz wants to leave Chelsea for Barcelona

The Brazil international is struggling at Chelsea this season

Luiz has not played as much and is reportedly fed up with Antonio Conte

Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho has reportedly told his team-mates at the club that Chelsea defender David Luiz is desperate to seal a transfer to the Nou Camp.

The Blues ace has had a frustrating season at Stamford Bridge, often losing his place under Antonio Conte and not looking quite at his best for the club any more.

Don Balon claim, however, that Barcelona were among his admirers in January and that a summer transfer could still be possible, with Coutinho of the belief that his fellow Brazilian is itching to get away from Chelsea boss Conte.

Luiz could be a decent short-term addition for Barca at the back, with the club arguably in need of more depth in that position, particularly amid ongoing speculation that Samuel Umtiti could head for a move to Manchester United as he’s yet to sign a new contract.

Another report from Don Balon claimed the France international was giving the Catalan giants a deadline to sort out his future or he’d accept an offer to move to Old Trafford.

Luiz was one of Chelsea’s best players last season and has shown throughout his career that he can be a top performer at the highest level, combining great defensive awareness with technique and ability on the ball.