Chelsea open talks with £72million star as Manchester United pull out of transfer

Chelsea have made contact with the representatives of Robert Lewandowski

The Bayern Munich star is looking for a summer transfer

Chelsea are in the market for a big-name up front but Manchester United aren’t in the running

READ MORE: Chelsea star ready to reject mega-money contract to seal Real Madrid transfer for brutal reason

Chelsea have reportedly made contact with Robert Lewandowski’s management team about a potential summer transfer if he is to leave current club Bayern Munich.

The Poland international has recently been linked by Sky Sports as a target for both Chelsea and Manchester United after changing agent to Pini Zahavi as he looks for a way out of the Allianz Arena in the summer.

Lewandowski has shown himself to be one of the finest finishers in world football in recent years, netting a superb 139 goals in 181 games for Bayern in the last four seasons.

Chelsea could do with a big name like him up front after losing Diego Costa to Atletico Madrid and seeing Alvaro Morata struggle to settle in at Stamford Bridge.

According to the Gambling Times, Chelsea have confirmed they’re in the market for a big-name centre-forward this summer, and they won’t face competition from Manchester United.

This goes against what Sky Sports said regarding the Red Devils’ interest, and it may be that their interest has cooled after Romelu Lukaku’s fine performance in the win over Chelsea at the weekend.

Lewandowski looks more urgently needed at Chelsea, and the Gambling Times claim the Blues have informed his entourage that they’ll be in for him if he is on the move ahead of next season.

The report states, however, that Real Madrid remain the favourites to land the prolific 29-year-old, who is valued at around £72million, according to Transfermarkt.