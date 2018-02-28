Chelsea open talks with £72million star as Manchester United pull out of transfer

Posted by
Chelsea open talks with £72million star as Manchester United pull out of transfer

Chelsea have reportedly made contact with Robert Lewandowski’s management team about a potential summer transfer if he is to leave current club Bayern Munich.

The Poland international has recently been linked by Sky Sports as a target for both Chelsea and Manchester United after changing agent to Pini Zahavi as he looks for a way out of the Allianz Arena in the summer.

Lewandowski has shown himself to be one of the finest finishers in world football in recent years, netting a superb 139 goals in 181 games for Bayern in the last four seasons.

Chelsea could do with a big name like him up front after losing Diego Costa to Atletico Madrid and seeing Alvaro Morata struggle to settle in at Stamford Bridge.

According to the Gambling Times, Chelsea have confirmed they’re in the market for a big-name centre-forward this summer, and they won’t face competition from Manchester United.

Robert Lewandowski training
Robert Lewandowski is a transfer target for Chelsea, but Manchester United won’t pursue him
Alvaro Morata playing for Chelsea
Alvaro Morata joined Chelsea in the summer but has struggled at Stamford Bridge

This goes against what Sky Sports said regarding the Red Devils’ interest, and it may be that their interest has cooled after Romelu Lukaku’s fine performance in the win over Chelsea at the weekend.

Lewandowski looks more urgently needed at Chelsea, and the Gambling Times claim the Blues have informed his entourage that they’ll be in for him if he is on the move ahead of next season.

The report states, however, that Real Madrid remain the favourites to land the prolific 29-year-old, who is valued at around £72million, according to Transfermarkt.

Lewandowski Bayern
Robert Lewandowski wants to leave Bayern Munich, with Real Madrid the favourites to snap him up

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top