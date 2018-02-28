Real Madrid line up transfer bid for Chelsea star as contract talks delayed

Chelsea are under pressure to tie Thibaut Courtois down to a new contract

Real Madrid are monitoring his situation ahead of a summer bid

Chelsea and Courtois have agreed to delay talks over a new deal

Real Madrid are reportedly monitoring Thibaut Courtois’ contract situation at Chelsea ahead of a potential summer transfer window bid for the goalkeeper.

According to the Evening Standard, Los Blancos are keeping an eye on the Belgium international as his talks over a new contract at Stamford Bridge are delayed until later this season.

The Standard’s report claims this is due to Chelsea’s current hectic fixture schedule, with the Blues involved in a number of big games over the course of the next month or so.

Chelsea face crucial fixtures in the Champions League and FA Cup that could decide their season, and it is claimed that both Courtois and the club have agreed now is not an ideal time to discuss terms over a new deal.

Still, this will no doubt be a worry for Blues supporters as Courtois continues to attract interest from Real Madrid, who could do with a new world class signing in goal this summer.

Chelsea have planned new contract talks with Thibaut Courtois this month. And Eden Hazard is still waiting for a formal offer. #cfc pic.twitter.com/ipbugyLTzj — Kristof Terreur ? (@HLNinEngeland) February 8, 2018

HLN journalist Kristof Terreur recently claimed Courtois was due to discuss a new Chelsea contract this month, so this delay won’t do much to calm the fans’ nerves.

Mundo Deportivo recently claimed Real Madrid were also looking at Manchester United ‘keeper David de Gea, but that they viewed Courtois as a more realistic option.

Given Chelsea’s struggles under Antonio Conte this season, the last thing they’ll want is a summer of uncertainty surrounding their best players, with Courtois due to be a free agent at the end of next season.

Courtois has also recently revealed in interviews that his family are based in Madrid and this all points towards real danger for Chelsea in their hope of keeping the 25-year-old in London.