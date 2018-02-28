“Found a new superstar” – £23M Tottenham ace has fans “genuinely excited” following impressive display in Rochdale rout

Posted by
“Found a new superstar” – £23M Tottenham ace has fans “genuinely excited” following impressive display in Rochdale rout

Spurs fans were overjoyed with Lucas Moura’s performance this evening, as the Brazilian put in a world class display as his side crushed Rochdale 6-1 in the FA Cup.

Spurs took the lead through Heung Min-Son before being pegged back by the away side just before half time.

Fernando Llorente then decided to steal the show in the opening minutes of the second half, as the Spaniard took just 12 minutes to grab a perfect hat-trick to put Mauricio Pochettino’s side in the driving seat.

Son then added his second of the match a little later on, with Kyle Walker-Peters then getting in on the act in the dying minutes of the match to put the cherry on top for the north London side, who booked their place in the quarter finals.

Following the match, fans took to Twitter to heap praise on Lucas Moura, who joined the club for £23M from PSG in the January transfer window as per BBC.

Here are a few select tweets from fans praising the Brazilian for his outstanding performance this evening.

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top