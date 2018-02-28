“Found a new superstar” – £23M Tottenham ace has fans “genuinely excited” following impressive display in Rochdale rout

Spurs beat Rochdale 6-1 at Wembley to advance into FA Cup quarter finals

Llorente hat-trick guided home side into the next round against League 1 minnows

Fans were absolutely over the moon with a certain star’s performance during the match

Spurs fans were overjoyed with Lucas Moura’s performance this evening, as the Brazilian put in a world class display as his side crushed Rochdale 6-1 in the FA Cup.

Spurs took the lead through Heung Min-Son before being pegged back by the away side just before half time.

Fernando Llorente then decided to steal the show in the opening minutes of the second half, as the Spaniard took just 12 minutes to grab a perfect hat-trick to put Mauricio Pochettino’s side in the driving seat.

Son then added his second of the match a little later on, with Kyle Walker-Peters then getting in on the act in the dying minutes of the match to put the cherry on top for the north London side, who booked their place in the quarter finals.

Following the match, fans took to Twitter to heap praise on Lucas Moura, who joined the club for £23M from PSG in the January transfer window as per BBC.

Here are a few select tweets from fans praising the Brazilian for his outstanding performance this evening.

Spurs have found a new superstar in Lucas moura. He is a class act #TOTROC — IVIurphy (@IVIurphy) February 28, 2018

Genuinely excited about Lucas Moura in a @SpursOfficial shirt. He’s been class in every game I’ve seen so far. #coys #assist #slalomruns — Psychobob (@ewenscott) February 28, 2018

I know it’s only Rochdale but Lucas Moura has been absolutely class. — General Practitioner (@Pairsy) February 28, 2018

I'll say it again Lucas Moura is world class — Mark Clarke (@MClarke94166677) February 28, 2018

KWP on for Lucas. The Brazilian was class again today. Looking an amazing signing — SHARKY (@Belgian_Hotspur) February 28, 2018

Lucas is the MOTM today, many" great pass and through pass.. CLASS ! #COYS — Christnanda Bellard (@NandsCB) February 28, 2018

As much as Llorente will be MoM based on goals scored, but Lucas was absolute class today. Made things happen and at pace too, great signing so far — Nathan Scott (@NathanScott1993) February 28, 2018

Lucas Mourra looking pretty class ??? — Joelyyy (@JoelThompson2) February 28, 2018