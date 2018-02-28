Jose Mourinho holds crisis talks with Ed Woodward over BIZARRE latest Manchester United complaint

Jose Mourinho has met with Ed Woodward to discuss his latest grievance

The Manchester United manager is not happy with the atmosphere at Old Trafford

Mourinho has been vocal in his criticism of United’s fans recently

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly held crisis talks with executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward about the poor atmosphere at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese tactician is not happy about the quiet home fans at United, and has been public in his criticism of the support on one or two occasions this season.

According to ESPN, Mourinho has met with Woodward to air his grievances and the pair have discussed what can be done to improve things.

The Red Devils haven’t always been the most entertaining side to watch under Mourinho, which was also part of the problem with the fans during Louis van Gaal’s dour two-year reign.

Silverware would certainly help lift spirits at the club, but United have not been challenging for the biggest honours for some time now.

Mourinho only recently signed a new contract with the Premier League giants but it seems he’s still picking fights with almost everyone involved with the club, including a number of recent spats with players.

The former Chelsea boss has had his issues with Paul Pogba, Luke Shaw and a number of others who’ve since left United, and now he’s taking aim at the fans as he looks for others to blame.