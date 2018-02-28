Manchester United and Liverpool on alert for £40m Premier League star who could be open to shock transfer

Manchester United and Liverpool are on alert for Victor Wanyama

The midfielder has not been as much of a regular for Tottenham lately

Valued at around £40m, United and Liverpool think he could be keen to move

Manchester United and Liverpool are reportedly on alert for the potential transfer of Tottenham midfielder Victor Wanyama after recent developments.

The Kenya international has been a superb performer for Spurs since he joined the club from Southampton, but has not enjoyed as much regular first-team football of late.

This has seen United and Liverpool take an interest in the £40million-rated star as they believe he could be interested in a summer move away from north London, according to the Daily Mail.

Wanyama has been one of the most commanding defensive midfield players in the league for the last few years and could fit in perfectly at United due to their current needs, though his sale would be something of a shock given his importance to Mauricio Pochettino’s men in recent times.

Michael Carrick is due to retire in the summer, while Marouane Fellaini is heading towards the end of his contract at Old Trafford.

This has seen the likes of Napoli’s Jorginho linked with United (via Rai Sport) and the Daily Mirror linking them with both Nice star Jean Seri and Lazio ace Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Wanyama could be another decent option, and Liverpool’s need for a player of his calibre is also clear as Emre Can heads towards the end of his contract with the Reds.

The Mail’s report also links United with a possible fresh approach to sign Chelsea winger Willian.