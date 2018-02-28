Manchester United considering fresh move for Chelsea star following failed January transfer approach

Manchester United could be back in for Chelsea’s Willian this summer

The Brazilian winger was a January transfer window target for the Red Devils

Jose Mourinho recently expressed his admiration for Willian

Manchester United manger Jose Mourinho could reportedly revive his interest in Chelsea winger Willian in the summer transfer window after enquiring about him in January.

The Brazil international is in fine form for Chelsea at the moment, and opened the scoring with a superb goal against United at Old Trafford at the weekend.

Willian was signed by Mourinho during his time as Chelsea boss, and the Portuguese was full of praise for the 29-year-old after Sunday’s big game.

‘Do you want to talk about Willian? Top, cream of the crop, he’s amazing,’ Mourinho was quoted by the Independent when asked about Willian after his side’s victory.

According to the Daily Mail, though an attacking midfielder is not a priority for United this summer, Mourinho could be tempted to come in for Willian again if he is available.

The report suggests Willian could be sold for the right price, but that may prove a bit much for United for a player approaching his 30th birthday, with the Blues unlikely to let him join a rival on the cheap.

Chelsea will be aware of how well Nemanja Matic has done since swapping Stamford Bridge for Old Trafford last summer, and won’t want to strengthen Mourinho’s side once again.

They also face the possibility of losing another big name in attack as Eden Hazard considers leaving for Real Madrid, according to Don Balon.