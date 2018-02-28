Manchester United considering fresh move for Chelsea star following failed January transfer approach

Manchester United manger Jose Mourinho could reportedly revive his interest in Chelsea winger Willian in the summer transfer window after enquiring about him in January.

The Brazil international is in fine form for Chelsea at the moment, and opened the scoring with a superb goal against United at Old Trafford at the weekend.

Willian was signed by Mourinho during his time as Chelsea boss, and the Portuguese was full of praise for the 29-year-old after Sunday’s big game.

‘Do you want to talk about Willian? Top, cream of the crop, he’s amazing,’ Mourinho was quoted by the Independent when asked about Willian after his side’s victory.

According to the Daily Mail, though an attacking midfielder is not a priority for United this summer, Mourinho could be tempted to come in for Willian again if he is available.

Willian pictured during his two-goal MOTM display against Hull City in the FA Cup
Manchester United could come back in for Chelsea’s Willian this summer
Willian Chelsea Barcelona
Willian has been in fine form for Chelsea recently

The report suggests Willian could be sold for the right price, but that may prove a bit much for United for a player approaching his 30th birthday, with the Blues unlikely to let him join a rival on the cheap.

Chelsea will be aware of how well Nemanja Matic has done since swapping Stamford Bridge for Old Trafford last summer, and won’t want to strengthen Mourinho’s side once again.

They also face the possibility of losing another big name in attack as Eden Hazard considers leaving for Real Madrid, according to Don Balon.

Willian cornrows
Could Willian and Jose Mourinho work together again at Manchester United?

