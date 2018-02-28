Manchester United’s STUNNING 2018/19 XI with £213million trio signed, including Chelsea target to spear-head new-look attack

How Manchester United could line up with top targets signed for 2018/19

The Red Devils have been linked with some exciting big-name transfers

Jose Mourinho wants signings in defence, midfield and up front

READ MORE: Barcelona ready to pay £88million to seal transfer of Manchester United star

Here’s a look at how Manchester United could line up next season if they land their rumoured top transfer targets, with some big names being eyed by Jose Mourinho.

Recent speculation has seen plenty of world class names linked with moves to Old Trafford to fill key roles as Mourinho looks to build a side that can catch Manchester City next season.

Here’s a teaser of how United could line up with three new signings brought in at an estimated cost of £213million – could this side be 2018/19 Premier League champions?

Defence

One of the main names being linked with Manchester United at the moment is Barcelona centre-back Samuel Umtiti, who has a release clause of £53million.

Provided Eric Bailly stays fit, we imagine the France international could line up alongside the Ivorian in a rock-solid looking CB partnership for United next season.

That would be some improvement on Chris Smalling and Phil Jones, who have both been linked with Arsenal in recent times.

Midfield

Another name that won’t go away right now is Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, one of the most exciting young players in Europe.

The 22-year-old Serbian looks a necessary purchase for United to help allow Paul Pogba more freedom in midfield, and he seems ideal to help replace the retiring Michael Carrick.

Lazio would likely ask for around £80million for Milinkovic-Savic, but that shouldn’t be too much for United to afford for such an important position.

Attack

Finally, Robert Lewandowski is looking for a way out of Bayern Munich and has been strongly linked with both United and Chelsea.

Valued at around £80million on Transfermarkt, the Poland international is one of the best strikers in the world and has shown that with 139 goals in 181 appearances for Bayern.

With Romelu Lukaku struggling for consistency this term, Lewandowski could be an ideal upgrade up front and help take United to the next level in this stunning front three alongside Alexis Sanchez and Anthony Martial.

Manchester United 2018/19 XI in full