Manchester United target tells his inner circle that summer transfer is on

Manchester United target Toni Kroos is planning to leave Real Madrid

The German midfielder has told his inner circle his time at the Bernabeu is coming to an end

Kroos has recently been linked with United, who could do with midfielders

Toni Kroos has reportedly told his inner circle that he’s set to leave Real Madrid in the summer transfer window amid rumoured interest from Manchester United.

The Independent recently claimed Kroos was a priority target for United in midfield, with Michael Carrick set to retire and Marouane Fellaini heading towards the end of his contract.

The Germany international seems ideal to fill that problem area for the Red Devils, having shown himself to be one of the finest players in the world in his position for club and country in recent years.

Diario Gol have also reported that Kroos is ready to sit down and consider an offer from United, and the latest from Don Balon is that he’s informed those close to him that he expects his time at the Bernabeu is now coming to an end.

This will be seen as good news for United if they are in fact in for the 28-year-old, whom neutrals would also enjoy seeing in the Premier League.

Kroos has shown what he can do in the Bundesliga, La Liga, the Champions League and at international level, so English football could be an intriguing final challenge for him in his illustrious career.