Tottenham 6-1 Rochdale: player ratings, stats and reaction as Llorente hat-trick sees Spurs into FA Cup quarter finals

Spurs took on League 1 Rochdale at Wembley this evening

Goals from Llorente, Son and Walker-Peters gave north London side convincing win over minnows

Spurs now through to the quarter finals where they’re to play Swansea City

Spurs ran riot against Rochdale this evening, as a hat-trick from Spaniard Fernando Llorente helped them book their place in the quarter finals of the FA Cup.

Heung Min-Son, opened the scoring midway through the first half, however they were then pegged pack just before half time through Stephen Humphreys.

Llorente then decided to take the game into his own hands, as the former Swansea man bagged a 11-minute hat-trick to put the home side 4-1 up.

Strikes from Son and substitute Kyle Walker-Peters then finished the rout, who now have to face Swansea for a chance to play in the semi-finals of the competition for the second year running.

Player of the Match

There’s only one candidate for this award tonight…

Forward Fernando Llorente was on top form for Spurs tonight, as the striker scored an absurdly fast treble to put the home side firmly in the driving seat against their opponents.

This tweet sums up the player’s almost perfect performance tonight

Llorente has been phenomenal tonight. — adam douglas (@LethaILucas) February 28, 2018

Stat of the Match

Is this the boost Llorente needs to kick-start his Spurs career?

Fernando Llorente has scored three goals in tonight's match which is more than the total goals he scored this season (2 goals in 26 games).#TOTROC #COYS #THFC #RAFC #Spurs pic.twitter.com/zgfl2ZY6lz — 442stat.com (@442stat) February 28, 2018

Player Ratings

Spurs: Vorm 6, Trippier 7, Foyth 6, Dier 6, Rose 7, Sissoko 7, Winks 6, Son 8, Lamela 7, Lucas 8, Llorente 9 / Subs: Alli 6, Walker-Peters 7, Dembele 6

Rochdale: Lillis 6, Rafferty 6, McGahey 6, McNulty 5, Delaney 5, Done 4, Cannon 6, Camps 6, Kitching 5, Henderson 6, Humphrys 7 / Subs: Adshead 6, Thompson 6, Davies 5

Reaction

It wasn’t all about Llorente tonight as Spurs charged into the next round of the FA Cup

As much as Llorente will be MoM based on goals scored, but Lucas was absolute class today. Made things happen and at pace too, great signing so far — Nathan Scott (@NathanScott1993) February 28, 2018

KWP on for Lucas. The Brazilian was class again today. Looking an amazing signing — SHARKY (@Belgian_Hotspur) February 28, 2018