Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino holds talks with Spurs ace following player’s recent on-field antics

Player has been accused of diving in Spurs’ recent matches

Pochettino has held talks with the player regards these recent events

Spurs boss has encouraged the ace to change his ways to he is remember in a more positive manner

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has held private talks with midfielder Dele Alli over his recent on-field antics and has advised the youngster to change his ways in order for him to be remember in a more positive light.

This is according to the Evening Standard, who are reporting that the England international was slated by pundits following his dive against Crystal Palace last week, and that Pochettino said that he and the player had a talk about the player’s recent antics.

Speaking about Alli’s recent incidents, Pochettino said “After the Palace game we had a short chat about this situation. In these types of situations, it is about being clever. Don’t be the focus for these types of situations. Be the focus for scoring great goals.”

Since joining the club in 2015 from League 1 side MK Dons, Alli has been absolutely sensational for the north London side.

In 133 appearances for the Lilywhites, the England ace has managed to amass a record of 41 goals and 37 assists, a very impressive record considering that the player is only 21 years old.

The midfielder’s most prolific campaign came in the 2016/17 season, as Alli managed to clock up an astonishing 18 goals and nine assists in 37 league games for Spurs as they finished second behinds rivals Chelsea in the Premier League.

However this season, Alli has struggled somewhat, with the player only being able to amass a total of five goals and eight assists in 27 league appearances, a huge downturn in form considering the player’s return last season.

With the player coming under recent criticism for diving, and with his downturn in form, it remains to be seen what kind of impact All will have with England at the World Cup in the summer.