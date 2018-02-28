Video: West Ham’s Patrice Evra tries his hand at horse-racing commentary and the results are hilarious

West Ham left-back Patrice Evra stole the show with a hilarious attempt at commentating on horse-racing ahead of the Cheltenham Festival.

The 36-year-old only recently joined the Hammers after being sacked by Marseille, but he’s made an instant impression upon his return to the Premier League.

Known for being a bit of a character during his Manchester United days, Evra is one of the most enjoyable footballers to follow on social media these days with his singing and dancing videos on Instagram.

Evra also lit up this commentating challenge with a hilarious take on a race that involved some horses straying off the track.

The Frenchman was far more animated than his West Ham team-mates Mark Noble, James Collins and Joe Hart, even if he didn’t get the best grade from racing commentator Richard Hoiles.

Evra has had spells with Juventus and Marseille since leaving United back in 2014, but it’s great to see him back in English football again.

After this training exercise, a future in commentary surely awaits the veteran defender, though it might be best if he sticks to football over horses!