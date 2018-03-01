Some Arsenal fans have an interesting theory about surprise Arsene Wenger decision vs Manchester City

A few Arsenal fans noticed something interesting about Arsene Wenger in tonight’s Premier League defeat to Manchester City – he didn’t make any substitutes.

While most Gooners are now angrily tweeting about Wenger not being bothered or simply forgetting he could make changes during the game, a couple have flagged up an interesting theory about why he might have chosen not to make any subs.

It’s been suggested that with the game already over and with everyone performing so badly, any player removed from the pitch would’ve been subject to a chorus of boos from the home crowd, which is probably accurate.

Arsenal fans did in fact boo the team off at the end, but Wenger may have done well to save any individuals from feeling personally targeted by neglecting to swap a few players around.

While it’s hard to know for sure and it’s unlikely that the Frenchman would ever admit it, this could be some decent man-management by the manager in a difficult situation.

Here’s what a few Arsenal fans are tweeting about Wenger’s decision – what are your thoughts?

