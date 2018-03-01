Video: Jamie Carragher absolutely nails who’s really to blame for Arsenal crisis and what they need to do next

Posted by
Video: Jamie Carragher absolutely nails who’s really to blame for Arsenal crisis and what they need to do next

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has given a superb take on Arsenal’s current crisis under Arsene Wenger and explained how the club can handle his departure.

The Gunners were beaten 3-0 by Manchester City tonight – just days after suffering the same scoreline in the Carabao Cup final against City at Wembley.

It’s certainly been a nightmarish start to 2018 for Arsenal, with Wenger’s future now up for debate once again as he still struggles to take the team forward.

Many Arsenal fans have wanted the Frenchman gone for some time now, with the north London giants without a league title win since all the way back in 2003/04.

Since then, Arsenal have won just four FA Cups and suffered repeated humiliation against the big teams in the Champions League, though they are now facing missing out on the competition for a second season in a row.

Carragher, however, has moved to take the heat off Wenger by saying the club’s board have avoided making a difficult decision on the manager’s future for some time now.

The former England international also explained why he thinks now is the time for Arsenal to announce Wenger will step down at the end of the season so the fans can get behind him in the final few months of this campaign, rather than see the atmosphere continue to turn toxic.

One of the best pundits in the business, it’s hard to argue with Carragher’s points and those involved at Arsenal would do well to listen to the video above.

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top