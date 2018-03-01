Video: Jamie Carragher absolutely nails who’s really to blame for Arsenal crisis and what they need to do next

Watch as Jamie Carragher nails the reasons for Arsenal’s crisis

Arsene Wenger is getting plenty of flak but Carragher blames the board

The Liverpool legend has given some sound advice on how to handle Wenger’s departure

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has given a superb take on Arsenal’s current crisis under Arsene Wenger and explained how the club can handle his departure.

The Gunners were beaten 3-0 by Manchester City tonight – just days after suffering the same scoreline in the Carabao Cup final against City at Wembley.

It’s certainly been a nightmarish start to 2018 for Arsenal, with Wenger’s future now up for debate once again as he still struggles to take the team forward.

Many Arsenal fans have wanted the Frenchman gone for some time now, with the north London giants without a league title win since all the way back in 2003/04.

Since then, Arsenal have won just four FA Cups and suffered repeated humiliation against the big teams in the Champions League, though they are now facing missing out on the competition for a second season in a row.

WATCH: “People are questioning the manager and the players but they have to look at those in charge of the club.” Is Arsene Wenger’s time finally up after tonight’s result?@Carra23 discusses Arsene Wenger’s future and has message for the @Arsenal board: https://t.co/Cm29LbWXPX pic.twitter.com/6F4yb5OTp4 — Sky Sports PL (@SkySportsPL) March 1, 2018

Carragher, however, has moved to take the heat off Wenger by saying the club’s board have avoided making a difficult decision on the manager’s future for some time now.

The former England international also explained why he thinks now is the time for Arsenal to announce Wenger will step down at the end of the season so the fans can get behind him in the final few months of this campaign, rather than see the atmosphere continue to turn toxic.

One of the best pundits in the business, it’s hard to argue with Carragher’s points and those involved at Arsenal would do well to listen to the video above.