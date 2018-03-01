Arsenal encouraged to snub experienced winner to pursue surprise Arsene Wenger replacement

Arsenal could swoop for Hoffenheim manager Julian Nagelsmann

Arsene Wenger’s future is in doubt after another poor season

Nagelsmann could be preferred to seasoned winner Carlo Ancelotti

READ MORE: Arsene Wenger’s 10 worst Arsenal signings

Arsenal chief Sven Mislintat is reportedly pushing for the club to replace Arsene Wenger with Hoffenheim manager Julian Nagelsmann ahead of the more experienced Carlo Ancelotti.

The Daily Star reports that the experienced Italian tactician is ready to step in and take the Gunners job, but Mislintat is among those at the Emirates Stadium pushing for a younger coach, with Nagelsmann emerging as the stand-out candidate.

The 30-year-old is one of the most intriguing young managerial minds in the game right now and could be ready to make the step up to a bigger club, with Arsenal looking like a top team ready to make a change.

It’s been another hugely disappointing season for the north London giants, with Wenger struggling once again to move the club forward after his future first looked in doubt towards the end of last term.

A win in the FA Cup final against Chelsea seemed to give the Frenchman another chance as he signed a new contract shortly afterwards, but that increasingly looks like an error on the board’s part.

Nagelsmann has worked wonders with Hoffenheim and could surely achieve even more with a club of Arsenal’s resources on and off the field.

The German tactician looks like just the kind of fresh managerial mind needed at Arsenal, with Ancelotti arguably looking past his peak at this level after an uninspiring spell at Bayern Munich.