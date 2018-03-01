Manchester City fans brutally troll Arsenal after defying the snow to take over the Emirates Stadium

Manchester City fans have kicked Arsenal while they’re down

Pep Guardiola’s side have raced into a 3-0 lead before half time

City are thrashing Arsenal again just after beating them in the Carabao Cup final

Manchester City fans have brutally trolled Arsenal after seeing their side race into a 3-0 lead at the Emirates Stadium in tonight’s Premier League clash.

Goals from Bernardo Silva, David Silva and Leroy Sane look to have ended this game as a contest already, putting City on course for a league win over the Gunners just after beating them in the Carabao Cup final at the weekend.

City have been superb in north London this evening, and their fans are certainly enjoying it after making the journey despite heavy snow all over the UK today.

Watching their side stroll to what looks like another certain victory over Arsenal, City fans have now been heard chanting ‘can we play you every week’ at the home crowd in what is a brutal way to kick them while they’re down.

Manchester City fans sing gleefully here at a freezing Arsenal ‘Can we play you every week’. To be fair it feels like they do… pic.twitter.com/0JBzkoobse — Layth (@laythy29) March 1, 2018

It looks increasingly like time for change at Arsenal, who have a poor recent record in the big games under current manager Arsene Wenger, who is widely seen as having majorly under-achieved in the second half of his reign at the club.

City fans won’t care as they enjoy the moment at the Emirates tonight, though of course they sadly cannot play this dysfunctional Arsenal side every week.

Then again, given the way Guardiola has them playing this season, that barely matters anyway.