Arsenal identify three summer transfer targets to solve squad crisis, including Premier League star

Arsenal are ready to sign three players to boost their squad this summer

West Brom defender Jonny Evans is among their priority transfer targets

Arsenal also want a new goalkeeper and defensive midfielder

Arsenal have reportedly set sights on three summer transfer targets as they look to solve the club’s current crisis on the pitch, according to the Daily Mirror.

The report claims the Gunners are looking again at signing West Brom defender Jonny Evans, who could be available for as little as £3million if his club are relegated at the end of the season.

Arsenal seemingly need to work on a bit of a budget this summer, which should perhaps come as little surprise given their recent extravagant spending by their standards.

The north London giants brought in big names like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan in in January, following the signing of another big name in Alexandre Lacazette during the summer.

They have also just awarded Mesut Ozil a new contract and face missing out on the financial boost of Champions League football for a second season in a row, so it makes sense that they might now be planning on some tighter controls on spending.

The Mirror add that Arsenal are looking at a new goalkeeper to replace the struggling Petr Cech, as well as a new addition in that problem position of defensive midfield.

All three of these seem extremely necessary for the Gunners after their awful run of form of late, with Arsene Wenger’s side losing seven games already in 2018 – more than any other Premier League club.

Still, it may be that further big spending is needed for the club to truly catch up with its rivals as trying to build a top squad on the cheap has not worked out too well for them in the past.