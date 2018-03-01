‘Call it off, we won’t get humiliated’ – Arsenal fans in desperate plea for Man City game to be postponed

It’s not a great time to be an Arsenal fan right now, and many have voiced their hope for Thursday’s meeting with Man City to be postponed.

Bad weather is gripping the UK currently with snow causing havoc thanks to the ‘Beast from the East’, and it has led to suggestions that the game may be under threat, as noted by the Evening Standard.

SEE MORE: Arsenal almost certain to equal unwanted 16-year Premier League record against Man City tonight

Surprisingly, some Arsenal fans don’t want the game to go ahead but who can really blame them having suffered during the 3-0 defeat to Pep Guardiola’s side in the League Cup final at Wembley on Sunday.

To have the Premier League leaders as the next game after will be a concern for the Gunners, as Arsene Wenger will be desperate for a positive result to relieve some of the pressure building on his shoulders following that defeat.

In turn, these fans are not looking forward to the prospect of facing City again, and they’ve jokingly suggested that they prefer for the game to be called off to avoid another disappointing evening.

It remains to be seen if the weather allows it to go ahead, but if it does, Arsenal undoubtedly owe them a much-improved display to give them something to cheer about as they continue to desperately hold on to hope of finishing in the top four in the Premier League to secure a return to the Champions League next year.

Whether it’s played on Thursday night or a later date, it’s going to be a tough night for the Gunners based on what we saw at the weekend.

Just call it off ffs. We won’t get humiliated then. — GoonerGordo2 (@GoonerGordo2) March 1, 2018

Arsenal are looking for volunteers to shovel snow around the Emirates for tonight’s match. Press Officer, Mark Gonnella said, “We are appealing for fans to help, if we can enough snow bought in, there’s still a chance we can get this game called off” — Andrew Dickenson (@dickyd1987) March 1, 2018

Can you please call the game off? — JM (@JackMasterFr) March 1, 2018

Its not the snow thats keeping me away.

Its Wenger#WengerOut — Bylesie (@Bylesie27) March 1, 2018

I pity whoever is going to watch us getting humiliated — Wenger out (@dominchez_mwema) March 1, 2018

Another humiliation? Thanks, but no! — K A N Y (@kani1094) March 1, 2018

Can we not just back out and accept a 3-0 ?? — Robb Lloyd (@Robblps) March 1, 2018

I’m not ready for another battering.I don’t enjoy the game anymore.#WENGEROUTNOW — Daniel Ngare (@Dan_ngare) March 1, 2018

Call it off I don’t fancy writing my car off just to see us get tonked again — Anthony storey (@storeyanthony) March 1, 2018

Call it off and give them the 3 points save us getting humiliated!! — Stephen Sears (@SteveSears3) March 1, 2018

Another disgrace is going to happen again. Hope it will not be 3 nil again. — Paul Amoah (@pakaworld) March 1, 2018