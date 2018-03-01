Chelsea star issues worrying ultimatum to Blues over Real Madrid transfer

Eden Hazard to Real Madrid transfer rumours rumble on

Chelsea are in a worrying position regarding the Belgian forward

Hazard won’t sign a new contract unless it has a Real Madrid clause

Chelsea star Eden Hazard is issuing a worrying ultimatum to the Blues over his future regarding the possibility of a transfer to Real Madrid, according to reports in Spain.

The Belgium international is yet to put pen to paper on a new deal at Stamford Bridge, with his and Thibaut Courtois’ situations giving Chelsea plenty to worry about at the moment.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Hazard is prepared to snub big money from the west London giants unless his new contract includes a specific clause allowing him to move to Real Madrid if they pay a certain price.

It seems the 27-year-old really is determined to move to the Bernabeu at some point, and will surely be able to push for a move there either way if they do agree to this clause or not.

Hazard currently has a contract with Chelsea until 2020, but if the club go into next season with this issue still unresolved, they’d potentially face losing their star player for a reduced fee.

Don Balon recently claimed Hazard was ready to snub big money from Chelsea as he feels he’d be in with a better chance of winning the Ballon d’Or with a move to Madrid.

In another potential blow to Chelsea, fellow contract-rebel Courtois is on Real Madrid’s agenda this summer as well as talks over a new deal have been delayed by him and the club, according to the Evening Standard.