Great news for Mourinho, Man Utd assess options and could green light big-spending summer

Man Utd reportedly make key decision over how to allocate summer spending

Red Devils currently trail rivals Man City in Premier League title race

Mourinho will undoubtedly be delighted with reported decision

If Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho was hoping for significant funds this summer to strengthen his squad, reports claim he may have had some great news from the club.

Despite investing heavily in the likes of Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku in the last two years, the Red Devils still face a significant gap between themselves and title rivals Man City this season.

Pep Guardiola’s side sit 13 points ahead of United with a game in hand, and so in order to bridge that gap, perhaps Mourinho and Co. will need to get the chequebook out and address key weak areas in the current squad.

The Portuguese tactician may well get his wish as The Daily Mail report that rather than push forward with plans to expand Old Trafford and make it an 88,000 capacity stadium, the club are ready to use funds in the transfer market instead.

It will be music to the ears of Mourinho, as ultimately he does have key positions to consider this summer. Michael Carrick is set to retire at the end of the season, as per Sky Sports, while Marouane Fellaini’s current contract expires this summer, thus leading to a potential lack of depth in midfield if a new deal isn’t agreed.

Meanwhile, stalwart Ashley Young has often been asked to play out of position at left back and so a long-term solution in that department could also be on the list, while with Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s contract set to also expire in a few months time, there isn’t a great deal of cover and competition for Romelu Lukaku up front.

As a result, while expanding the stadium could have been a lucrative move for the club, Mourinho may get his wish to further strengthen the squad first to ensure that they can compete for major honours moving forward.