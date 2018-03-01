Joan Laporta highlights Arsenal legend as suitable candidate to replace Arsene Wenger as Gunners boss, likens him to Pep Guardiola

Henry became a legend during his time with the north London side

Former Barcelona president Laporta has said the Frenchman is suitable to replacing Wenger as Arsenal boss

Henry has been likened to Guardiola by the former Blaugrana chief

Former Barcelona president Joan Laporta has highlighted Thierry Henry as a suitable candidate to replace Arsene Wenger as Arsenal manager when the Frenchman finally departs.

This is according to the Evening Standard, who are reporting from the Telegraph, who are stating that the former Arsenal forward, who became a legend during his time in north London, has similar qualities to that of Pep Guardiola.

Speaking about Henry, Laporta said “The same requirements we were appreciating in Pep Guardiola when we decided to put him as a coach of the first team, Thierry has many of them. He knows football, as one of the best players in the world”

Laporta then went on to add “He knows Arsenal, the supporters, the club and he’s a guy that deserves everything he would like to achieve. I believe he could be a very good coach. For him, with his reputation, it’s not acceptable to fail.”

During his time at Arsenal, Henry become a legend with the club and is one of the first names mentioned when talking about the Gunners, even today.

In the time he spent at north London, Henry managed to amass a total of 227 goals and 81 assists in just 371 appearances in all competitions, an absolutely phenomenal record.

Having played in France, England, Spain, USA and Italy, as well as winning a World Cup and a European Championship with France, Henry was one of the most experienced players of his time, something that will surely come in handy should he end up in charge at the Emirates some day.

Henry has already taken his first steps in football management, as the Frenchman is currently assistant manager to Roberto Martinez for the Belgian national team, with him helping the Red Devils finish top of their qualifying group for this summer’s World Cup.

Should Henry be appointed Arsenal manager in the future, it’ll definitely be interesting to see how the Gunners icon handles the pressure as boss of one of the biggest clubs in England.