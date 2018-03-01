Liverpool urged to swoop for ‘incredible footballing icon’ by former star

Former Liverpool ace Stan Collymore has offered some transfer advice to the club in their bid to solve a nagging problem in the current line-up.

Although Loris Karius has seemingly won the battle with Simon Mignolet to be the top choice between the posts for Jurgen Klopp, there are still question marks hanging over that area of the squad.

SEE MORE: Great news for Liverpool fans, plans in place for Mohamed Salah’s future

The 24-year-old has started the last six Premier League games, while previous to that Klopp seemingly couldn’t make his mind up between the pair and both were guilty of costly mistakes along the way.

Whether or not Karius can now entirely convince the Liverpool boss that he’s the man for the job for the long-term future remains to be seen, but the defence is evidently the biggest problem remaining for the Reds.

While they’ve scored an impressive 65 goals in 28 league games this season, with only Man City scoring more, they’ve conceded 32 goals in that same time period.

That gives them the second worst defensive record of the top seven sides, and so a balance has to be found between the two to ensure that they can be successful moving forward.

Collymore believes that they could benefit from bringing in one of the best goalkeepers of all time in Gianluigi Buffon, with his future at Juventus in doubt given his contract expires this summer while he also has been linked with retiring at the end of the season, as noted by The Independent.

“Gigi Buffon is talking about retiring at the end of the season. Why not go and make him a megabucks offer?” Collymore is quoted as saying by the Metro.

“An incredible presence, an incredible footballing icon, to walk into another great football club from Juventus and say right I’m going to have two years here, I’m going to help bring through the next goalkeeping prodigy at Liverpool, and I’m going to help them win the title, what a fitting end to a great career that would be.”

Collymore spent two seasons at Liverpool, scoring 28 goals in 64 league games, and he regularly keeps an eye on their progress on social media.

However, with Karius now seemingly starting to settle and attempting to end the debate over whether or not a new shot-stopper is needed at Anfield, time will tell if Klopp agrees or if he decides that the German drops down the pecking order to a summer signing.

It’s an interesting one from Collymore, but it seems a long shot for now with Buffon very attached to Juve having won almost every prize available since joining the Turin giants in 2001.