£40million Manchester City transfer target tweets enjoyment of first-half battering of Arsenal

Manchester City have been all over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium

Wilfried Zaha has been linked with City and tweeted about the game

The Crystal Palace winger clearly enjoyed what he saw from the Blues

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha tweeted his enjoyment of that first-half stroll for Manchester City against Arsenal following recent transfer speculation linking him with Pep Guardiola’s side.

The Ivory Coast international has had a fine season for Palace this term, attracting rumours of interest from the likes of Arsenal themselves, as well as from Chelsea.

The Daily Mirror claimed that City were also considering the £40million-rated attacker during their pursuit of Alexis Sanchez, which ultimately ended in failure as he went to Manchester United instead.

The Mirror reported that City could look at Zaha as an alternative to Sanchez, and it seems the 25-year-old is enjoying this exhibition of football from his potential suitors as they run riot against Arsenal in the Premier League this evening.

Man City are a joke ?? — Wilfried Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) March 1, 2018

Guardiola’s men have raced into a 3-0 lead thanks to some sublime football and goals from Bernardo Silva, David Silva and Leroy Sane, with Zaha tweeting that they were ‘a joke’.

City fans could be intrigued to see the former United ace taking such an interest in their game this evening, as it could be taken as a subtle hint he’s a real admirer of the exciting-looking project going down at the Etihad Stadium these days.

That said, some will question how Zaha could even fit into this side with so many other world class attacking forwards in their ranks, as displayed tonight.