Jose Mourinho orders Manchester United to make astronomical offer to ruin Real Madrid’s transfer plans

Jose Mourinho wants a big new contract for David de Gea

The Manchester United boss wants him to earn as much as Manuel Neuer

This is Mourinho’s plea in order to keep De Gea away from Real Madrid

READ MORE: Manchester United CLEARED to sign £291million quartet

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly urged his club to make a huge contract offer to David de Gea in order to prevent him sealing a transfer to Real Madrid.

According to Don Balon, Mourinho wants the Red Devils board to pay De Gea the same as Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer – £13million a season.

United will hope this is enough to stop the Spain international moving back to La Liga with Real Madrid, who have long been linked with a raid for the former Atletico Madrid shot-stopper.

De Gea has established himself as one of the best ‘keepers in the world during his time in the Premier League and would be a huge loss for United at the moment.

Gary Neville recently claimed the 27-year-old was even the only world class player United currently have on their books, which while being slightly debatable still gives some idea of his importance to the side.

Mundo Deportivo recently suggested Real were looking at both De Gea and Chelsea’s Thibaut Courtois as options in goal, leaning towards the latter as a more realistic target.

If United do as Don Balon claim and make De Gea a huge new contract offer, that could be enough to seal the deal.