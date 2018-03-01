Man Utd transfer news: Star in talks to QUIT Old Trafford, sponsors demand MAJOR signing

Man Utd are constantly at the forefront of transfer speculation, and the latest rumours suggest one player could be leaving Old Trafford.

Much has been made of the key individuals who are currently on the verge of becoming free agents with their current contracts set to expire at the end of the season.

SEE MORE: Manchester United & Chelsea handed golden opportunity to seal bargain £53million transfer

That’s the situation facing Marouane Fellaini, and according to The Daily Star, the Belgian international will quit Old Trafford this summer and is in talks to join Italian giants Roma.

It’s claimed that the 30-year-old has snubbed two new contract offers from Man Utd, and has decided to move on ahead of the summer.

Coupled with Michael Carrick’s retirement, it could leave Jose Mourinho with a problem area as he’ll surely need more quality and depth in the midfield department moving forward, while he has made no secret of his desire for Fellaini to remain with him. That seems to have fallen on deaf ears.

Meanwhile, Don Balon claim that sponsors Chevrolet have demanded a marquee signing to boost the club’s profile in Asia, and it’s suggested that Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil superstar Neymar could be the solution.

The 26-year-old only joined the Ligue 1 giants last summer, but has been in fine form with 29 goals and 18 assists in 30 appearances in all competitions.

However, while it’s noted that Real Madrid are eager to snap up Neymar, Mourinho still wants him at Old Trafford and so it remains to be seen whether or not they’re able to win what promises to be a fierce transfer battle for the former Barcelona star.