Real Madrid stars under threat, 10-man exodus touted as Perez eyes huge clear-out

It’s fair to say that things haven’t gone well for Real Madrid this season, and reports in Spain claim that it could lead to a serious clear-out this summer.

Aside from the fact that they trail La Liga leaders and rivals Barcelona by 14 points, they were knocked out of the Copa del Rey and so all their hopes of silverware seemingly now lie in the Champions League.

While they do hold a commanding 3-1 lead over Paris Saint-Germain ahead of the second leg next week, the weaknesses and deficiencies that they’ve shown this season lead to question marks over their ability to go all the way.

According to Diario Gol, as re-reported by The Express, it has led to president Florentino Perez cutting a very frustrated figure and he’s said to be ready for a major overhaul of the current squad as many individuals have disappointed.

The decisions to let Alvaro Morata and James Rodriguez leave last summer seem to now be mistakes, and there could be plenty more exits on the way.

It’s claimed Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema, Isco, Borja Mayoral, Achraf Hakimi, Jesus Vallejo, Marcos Llorente, Keylor Navas, Raphael Varane and Mateo Kovacic are all at risk of being offloaded.

While cases can be made that certain members of that group could be deemed surplus to requirements having simply failed to deliver at a high level, it does raise a major question mark as to whether such a clear out in one window or perhaps even two is really that feasible.

That’s a lot of players to get rid of and much will depend on demand in the market, while Real Madrid would undoubtedly be sacrificing a lot of depth there and so it’s surely an impossible task to rebuild so quickly without serious concerns over the quality of the group that they’re left with.

Time will tell who gets cut this summer, but based on results this season, it’s arguably widely acknowledged that changes will be coming.