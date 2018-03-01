Significant Wenger update, concern for Arsenal boss as pressure builds

Arsene Wenger coming under pressure after latest disappointment in League Cup final

Report claims Arsenal boss is losing support around him at the Emirates

Hierarchy and squad have reportedly ‘turned against him’

Things are reportedly going from bad to worse for Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger, as he is said to be losing support around him.

The Gunners are enduring another miserable campaign this season, as they sit outside of the top four in the Premier League, were knocked out of the FA Cup and face a difficult Europa League tie against AC Milan next week.

Further, they lost in the Carabao Cup final to Manchester City last weekend, and that 3-0 defeat has seemingly raised big question marks over the veteran tactician.

According to The Mirror, the Arsenal players and board have ‘turned against him’, which will naturally raise real doubt over his ability to stay in his job beyond this season.

Ultimately, it’s a continuation of failing to meet expectations for a number of years now which has continued to see Wenger face fierce scrutiny and criticism from pundits and supporters alike, as Arsenal simply haven’t been at the level where many believe they should be aside from winning FA Cups.

If he is indeed losing support both within the hierarchy and the squad, that spells trouble for between now and the end of the season, as all concerned have to be pulling in the same direction if Arsenal harbour any hope of qualifying for the Champions League.

It remains to be seen if Wenger’s long-term tenure comes to an end this summer having been in charge since 1996, but with results going the way they are on the pitch, there’s a strong argument to suggest that a change is needed at the Emirates.

As they continue to now struggle for a top four finish for another season, it looks as though they’re heading in the wrong direction under the Frenchman, and based on the Mirror report above, perhaps those around him are starting to concede that is indeed the case.