Three Man Utd stars get extended deals, but exits still expected in summer

Man Utd secure extensions for three first-team stars

However, report claims could still be a number of exits this summer

Mourinho continuing to assemble pieces for a strong squad at Old Trafford

READ MORE: Manchester United CLEARED to sign £291million quartet as Real Madrid plot complete squad overhaul

Man Utd have seemingly been busy getting their house in order as they’ve extended deals with Ashley Young, Daley Blind and Sam Johnstone.

According to Sky Sports, the trio are now under contract until 2019 at Old Trafford, although there will undoubtedly be differing views on each individual.

Young, 32, has proven to be a key member of Jose Mourinho’s squad, going on to make 26 appearances so far this season as he has filled in admirably at left-back.

In turn, keeping him could be useful for the Portuguese tactician for squad depth.

Meanwhile, Johnstone certainly looks like he has a promising future ahead of him, as the 24-year-old has been busy playing a key role in Aston Villa’s push for promotion from the Championship again this season.

He’s made 34 appearances, keeping 14 clean sheets and conceding 32 goals as Steve Bruce’s side desperately battle for an automatic promotion spot.

As for Blind though, he’s had just 15 outings all season. Injuries have played a part in that, but particularly in the Premier League, he has been pushed down the pecking order and so the Manchester Evening News suggest that he could still leave in the summer.

In turn, this still makes it a sensible move from Man Utd, as they’re essentially strengthening their own position to get a bigger fee for him.

Further MEN also suggest that Marouane Fellaini and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are ‘at risk’ of leaving this summer when their respective deals expire, and so there could be three exits at the end of the season to create space for new arrivals in Mourinho’s squad.

It feels as though United may well be putting the building blocks in place with regards to what they currently have, and will soon switch their focus on how to bolster the group in the summer to compliment what they possess at Old Trafford.