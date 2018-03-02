Arsenal ace subject of interest from Italian giants, £45m+ bid needed to prise him away

Juventus are reportedly set to step up their efforts to sign Hector Bellerin, with the Arsenal ace being valued at over £45m.

From a Juve perspective, the right-back position is an area in which they need to strengthen. Stephan Lichtsteiner remains an experienced stalwart option, but at 34 years of age, he’ll need to be replaced.

Mattia De Sciglio is another option at Massimiliano Allegri’s disposal, but with the Turin giants competing on various fronts, it’s easy to see why they would want to add more quality and depth in that department.

In turn, as reported by The Guardian, Bellerin is being linked with a move to Turin and he would be a sensible signing to solve that problem. It’s noted that Barcelona failed with a £45m last summer, and so that would suggest that it will take a bid exceeding that to prise him away from the Emirates.

It’s somewhat of a surprise that Juve are keen now though, as the 22-year-old has undoubtedly suffered an extended dip in his form this season.

He’s made 35 appearances in all competitions as an almost ever-present and so Arsene Wenger evidently still values him very highly.

However, with a regression in both his defensive work and attacking play, as seen as recently as the back-to-back defeats to Manchester City where he was caught out for some goals, it’s questionable as to whether it’s his current surroundings that have caused him to suffer or if there is a case to raise question marks over his ability.

Either way, based on the report above it doesn’t appear to have put Juve off as they will seemingly try to secure his signature this summer, hoping that Arsenal will have changed their minds 12 months on and are now willing to listen to offers at least.