Barcelona, Liverpool snubbed by defensive target, tipped to join Serie A giants

Both Barcelona and Liverpool are arguably in need of defensive reinforcements, but Lazio ace Stefan de Vrij will not be their solution, as per reports.

The Dutchman has impressed in the Italian capital since moving in 2014, overcoming a serious injury to become a pivotal figure in the backline for Simone Inzaghi’s side.

SEE MORE: Lionel Messi furious with Barcelona teammate after dropped points at Las Palmas

In turn, coupled with the fact that his contract expires this summer and so he will be a free agent, it’s no surprise that he has been attracting plenty of attention from around Europe.

Unfortunately for Barcelona and Liverpool though, Calciomercato report, as per Corriere dello Sport, that they’ve had their interest snubbed by the 26-year-old, as he wants to join Inter instead.

It’s a questionable move in that it’s debatable as to whether it’s a step up in his career, given both Lazio and Inter are currently battling for the same prize of a top-four finish in Serie A, with the former in fact sitting above them in the table.

Nevertheless, it’s a chance to join another illustrious club and Inter will hope to continue to move in the right direction after years of disappointment.

Given his quality, it’s undoubtedly a great move for them especially to snap him up on a free transfer, but it will be a setback for Barca and Liverpool who could do with strengthening their defensive options.

Beyond Gerard Pique and Samuel Umtiti, it could be questioned as to whether the Catalan giants have enough quality and depth to compete on various fronts, while for Liverpool, they still have a poor defensive record despite the signing of Virgil van Dijk in the January transfer window.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have conceded 32 goals in 28 league games, giving them the second worst defensive record of the top seven sides in the standings.

De Vrij could certainly shore things up at the back alongside his compatriot Van Dijk, but based on this report, it sounds as though he’ll be staying in Italy next season.