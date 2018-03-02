Cristiano Ronaldo in full support of signing crucial €80m-rated Real Madrid target

It’s been a difficult campaign for Real Madrid, as after the highs of last season, they’ve ultimately struggled to meet expectations this time round.

Zinedine Zidane’s side find themselves 15 points adrift of La Liga leaders and rivals Barcelona, while their only realistic hope of silverware is now the Champions League although there is still a long way to go in that competition.

Los Blancos have struggled to show the consistency and quality that they did last season, and there are arguably areas of the squad that need to be addressed moving forward with a long-term vision in mind.

According to Diario Gol, as re-reported by The Express, both Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos are ‘delighted’ with one touted target, with Madrid said to be prepared to splash out €80m on signing Bayern Munich ace David Alaba.

The versatile 25-year-old would be a very sensible addition to the Real Madrid squad, given he can be deployed in various positions across the backline, while he has the experience and quality having developed a winning mentality in Bavaria.

Beyond Ramos and Raphael Varane, there isn’t a great deal of top-class, well established cover in the middle, while Marcelo will turn 30 in May and so the left-back spot will need addressing soon too if Theo Hernandez doesn’t prove himself.

Scoring goals hasn’t been a problem for Madrid this season, as they’ve bagged 62 in 26 league games, with Barcelona the only side to score more.

However, it’s problems at the other end which have caused them headaches, as they have conceded 28 goals in that same run, which is over double the number let in by Barca and Atletico Madrid.

As a result, it seems like a sensible idea to focus their attention on sorting that area of the squad out, and Alaba would undoubtedly be a top addition to the squad having performed consistently well for Bayern over the years.